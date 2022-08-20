Vendetta politics never paid dividends: Majithia

AMRITSAR: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday held “vendetta politics of previous Congress government” responsible for the case registered against him, in which he had to remain in the Patiala jail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The senior leader was talking to newsmen after paying obeisance at the historic gurdwara here during the course of which he thanked the ‘sangat’ for the unflinching support extended to him as well as their countless prayers for his well-being. “It is because of these prayers that I have been able to secure bail in a false case which was aimed at destroying my political career”, he said.

Majithia while referring to the “vendetta politics” practiced by the previous Congress government said such politics never paid dividends. He said former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi had fled to Canada and was not returning while former PCC president Navjot Sidhu was serving a prison sentence after being convicted.

Reacting to the CBI raids on Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia Majithia, Majithia said: “Skeletons are likely to tumble out of cupboards because of the flawed monopolistic Delhi excise policy which was implemented in Punjab also.” Majithia also made a fervent appeal for the release of all Sikh detenues, including Balwant Singh Rajoana, saying these prisoners also had the right to return to their families as they had completed their jail terms, some even twice over.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}