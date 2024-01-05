Very dense fog makes comeback in Chandigarh as night temp falls to season’s lowest

: After shallow fog in the city for the past two days, very dense fog was again recorded in the city on Thursday morning with visibility going below 25 meters again as per India meteorological department (IMD). An orange alert for this has also been issued for Friday and Saturday while the intervening night between Wednesday and Thursday was also the coldest of the season. IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh said, “With fog during the day, cold day conditions are also likely with maximum temperature falling below normal. If the fog lifts by morning, then the temperature can go relatively higher in the afternoon.” (Ravi Kumar//HT)

As per IMD officials, due to the sudden drop in temperature, the visibility of the entire region was affected. Even in Chandigarh, the minimum temperature fell from 8.7°C on Wednesday to 5.7°C on Thursday, 1.5 degrees below normal. This is the lowest it has gone all season. Before this, the minimum temperature had fallen to 6°C on December 21.

An orange alert for dense fog and cold day conditions has also been declared in the city. Orange alert is the second highest of the four-level alerts issued by the IMD. Under orange alert, residents are advised to stay alert and be prepared.

Cold wave likely in second week of Jan

As per the forecast issued by the IMD, there is a high probability of cold waves in the city in the second week of January.

Speaking about this, Singh said that there is a chance of a cold wave in the coming days, and with a western disturbance (WD) likely to affect the city around January 8 and 9, a cold wave can happen after that as a fresh fog spell can begin with the extra moisture.

A cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature is 10°C or below and also 4.5 notches lesser than the season’s normal. For this region, it is also declared when minimum temperature goes below 4°C. The city is yet to have even a single day with cold wave conditions this season.

The maximum temperature fell from 17.1°C on Wednesday to 16.4°C on Thursday. In the next three days the maximum temperature will be around 18°C and minimum temperature will be around 7°C.

Meanwhile, Morning Shatabdi Express from Kalka to New Delhi was delayed by around 40 minutes and the morning Shatabdi from New Delhi to Kalka was delayed by 45 minutes. The Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Chandigarh was delayed by around 35 minutes.

Fall in minimum temperature

Date Temp

Jan 4: 5.7°C

Jan 3: 8.7°C

Jan 2: 9°C

Jan 1: 9.2°C

Dec 31: 9.7°C