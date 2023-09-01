Make ‘special disaster fund’ from 48K crore unclaimed in banks: Shanta Kumar to PM

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Union minister Shanta Kumar on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to create a “National Special Disaster Relief Fund” from the funds lying unclaimed with banks.

Former Union minister Shanta Kumar. (HT)

“All banks have money lying unclaimed. The money was deposited by such people who are now dead and had not named a nominee,” wrote the two-time chief minister.

In an RTI reply, Union finance ministry said in June that a ₹48,000 crore were lying unclaimed with banks and insurers.

Kumar argued that this money should be transferred to the “National Special Disaster Relief Fund”, in the form of Fixed Deposit (FD), which will gain ₹4,000 crore in interest annually.

Out of this, Himachal should be given ₹10,000 crore for relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of recent natural disasters, he said.

He said that the entire Himachal is reeling due to natural disasters since the onset of the monsoon and if such a special help is not extended, it is impossible to relieve people of their miseries.

Kumar also urged people to come forward and extend a helping hand to the disaster-hit state. Earlier, Kumar had urged the temples to open their coffers and help people.

“The God has created only one temple and that is in the form of human. Today, people of Himachal are suffering even as temples in the state have billions and trillions in their vaults,” he said.

