Badal’s cremation on April 27, kinnow orchard on two acres cleared

A pal of gloom descended on Badal village on Wednesday as it geared up to bid final farewell to veteran leader Parkash Singh Badal.

Ranjodh Singh Lambi, a close aide of Badal, said kinnow trees are being uprooted from more than 2-acres owned by the Badals for cremation at 1pm on Thursday.

“Since scores of political dignitaries and a large number of party supporters are expected to attend the last rites, a spacious site is being prepared. A 5-feet high platform is being constructed for the cremation,” he said.

Shops in the village remained closed on Wednesday as a mark of respect to the ‘son of the soil’, who brought Badal village to the political centrestage of Punjab.

Ahead of the arrival of former CM Badal’s mortal remains, police security was enhanced in the village.

Senior officials led by Faridkot range inspector general of police PK Yadav took stock of security arrangements and traffic management.

Supporters of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), teachers from educational institutes in the village and other residents made a beeline for the farmhouse owned by the Badal family.

Bathinda MP and Badal’s daughter-in-law Harsimrat Kaur Badal confined herself to the farmhouse. People close to the Badal family said the Harsimrat was not meeting anyone other than the members of the family’s core group.

Villagers and party workers were allowed to enter the farmhouse, but journalists were kept at bay.

Muktsar deputy commissioner Vineet Kumar said scores of political dignitaries, including the Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit, chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, BJP national president JP Nadda, NCP president Sharad Pawar, NC leader Omar Abdullah among others are scheduled to attend the cremation.

Mortal remains of Badal reached his native village around 10.15 pm from Chandigarh. A large number of people were present there to pay homage to the veteran leader.

We have made elaborated security arrangements and earmarked public vehicle parking spaces at various places to regulate traffic movement. Teams from the health, fire brigade, and sanitation have been deputed to make arrangements,” said the DC.