Ludhiana: Vet university to modernise veterinary curriculum in India

: Veterinary council of India has established a committee headed by Inderjeet Singh, vice chancellor of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana for modernising veterinary education in India.

The committee, comprising field professionals including dean of the College of Veterinary Science and the dean of postgraduate studies. This committee conducted a series of brainstorming sessions with faculty members from various departments. The primary objective of these meetings was to design a minimum standard of veterinary education in India for a competency-based, practical-oriented, and future-ready curriculum.

Inderjeet Singh highlighted the significance of making the curriculum future-ready to address the dynamic challenges in animal healthcare and welfare. The proposed changes aim to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience, ensuring graduates are well-prepared to meet the demands of the veterinary profession.

Singh advocated the necessary realignment of the courses to interlink the knowledge and training imparted by basic, para-clinical, and clinical departments and remove the obsolete theoretical teachings. He wished that the revised curriculum should meet the highest standards of excellence in veterinary education and align with various stakeholders’ expectations, including students, educators, and industry professionals.

Sarvpreet Singh Ghuman, dean, College of Veterinary Science, stated that with the evolving landscape of veterinary services, there is a growing demand for graduates who can identify innovative solutions, start their ventures, and contribute to the growth of the veterinary industry.

Dean of postgraduate studies Sanjeev Kumar Uppal emphasised the need to equip veterinary graduates with practical skills and competencies that align with the latest technological advancements and emerging trends.

As the committee progresses with the curriculum revision, it intends to actively engage with key industry players, experts, and students to gather comprehensive insights and perspectives. The updated curriculum is expected to be implemented in the upcoming academic year, heralding a new era of competency-driven and entrepreneurial-focused veterinary education.

