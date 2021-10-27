Vicky Middhukhera murder: Gangster Amit Dagar brought sent to Mohali police custody for seven days

Gangster Amit Dagar, who has been nominated in the FIR pertaining to the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, aka Vicky Middukhera, 33, was brought on production warrant from Mandoli Jail in Delhi on Tuesday and produced before a Mohali court, from where he was sent to seven-day police remand. Middukhera was shot dead in broad daylight in Sector 71, Mohali, on August 7.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navjot Singh Mahal said Dagar is the second gangster to have been nominated in the FIR after Kaushal Chaudhary, who is accused of hatching a conspiracy to murder Middukhera while lodged in Karnal jail. Dagar and Kaushal had contacted the main shooters who killed Vicky in Mohali after getting tips from Armenia-based gangster Gaurav Padial.

Mahal said, “With Dagar on production warrant, we are hopeful of arresting the shooters soon as we have already identified them. However, Mohali police have so far failed to arrest the two identified shooters as the teams conducted unsuccessful raids at their suspected hideouts in Delhi, Haryana and Western UP.

On August 7, four shooters came to murder Middukhera, out of which two executed the killing whereas the other two were waiting in a car nearby. Out of all the four, two shooters were of Bhola-Latth gang and other two were of Bambiha gang run by Gaurav Padial.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SSP said that while studying and connecting the vital evidence, Mohali police brought Kaushal Chaudhary from Karnal jail and during interrogation, he revealed the names of Sajjan Singh alias Bhola and Anil Kumar alias Latth as Middukhera’s killers. Kaushal also told the police that he and Amit Dagar liasoned with Armenia based gangster Gaurav Padial and gave the contacts of Bhola and Latth to have further let out the contract to kill Middukhera.