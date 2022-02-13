Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Vicky Middukhera murder: Family demands CBI probe
chandigarh news

Vicky Middukhera murder: Family demands CBI probe

Vicky was chased and shot dead in Sector 71, Mohali, on August 7, 2021. But the shooters remain at large over six months later
Ajay Pal Singh Middukhera (second from left), brother of murder victim, Vicky Middukhera, addressing the media at Chandigarh Press Club on Saturday. (Sant Arora/HT)
Updated on Feb 13, 2022 12:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Claiming no headway in investigation even six months after the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjeet Singh, alias Vicky Middukhera, his family has demanded a CBI investigation.

“There’s no progress in the case. Only a CBI probe will unravel the conspiracy behind the murder of my brother. The Punjab Police have failed to take the investigation to its logical conclusion despite having CCTV footage, which shows the shooters clearly. It is beyond our comprehension why the Punjab Police are not acting despite having actionable evidence,” said Ajay Pal Singh Middukhera, Vicky’s brother, while addressing a press conference at Chandigarh Press Club on Saturday.

Vicky was chased and shot dead in Sector 71, Mohali, on August 7, 2021. But the shooters remain at large.

Ajay said the police had not been able to establish even the motive behind the daylight murder of his brother, who was a popular YAD leader, let alone arrest the culprits. “Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi should hand over the case to the CBI without any further delay,” he said.

He also called on all political parties to rise above party lines and take up the issue of gross injustice being done to his family.

“We are also going to meet the Punjab governor to demand a CBI investigation. We will announce a signature campaign after meeting the governor,” said Ajay, who has already met senior Punjab ministers and the DGP, and written to senior officials for justice and to provide his family adequate security cover.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 Mega Auction
Horoscope Today
Happy Hug Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP