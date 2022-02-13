Vicky Middukhera murder: Family demands CBI probe

Claiming no headway in investigation even six months after the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjeet Singh, alias Vicky Middukhera, his family has demanded a CBI investigation.

“There’s no progress in the case. Only a CBI probe will unravel the conspiracy behind the murder of my brother. The Punjab Police have failed to take the investigation to its logical conclusion despite having CCTV footage, which shows the shooters clearly. It is beyond our comprehension why the Punjab Police are not acting despite having actionable evidence,” said Ajay Pal Singh Middukhera, Vicky’s brother, while addressing a press conference at Chandigarh Press Club on Saturday.

Vicky was chased and shot dead in Sector 71, Mohali, on August 7, 2021. But the shooters remain at large.

Ajay said the police had not been able to establish even the motive behind the daylight murder of his brother, who was a popular YAD leader, let alone arrest the culprits. “Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi should hand over the case to the CBI without any further delay,” he said.

He also called on all political parties to rise above party lines and take up the issue of gross injustice being done to his family.

“We are also going to meet the Punjab governor to demand a CBI investigation. We will announce a signature campaign after meeting the governor,” said Ajay, who has already met senior Punjab ministers and the DGP, and written to senior officials for justice and to provide his family adequate security cover.