Victim had saved motorist’s life hours before being shot dead by his brother in Ludhiana

Hours before being killed by his brother over a property dispute, Gagandeep Singh had arranged for an ambulance for a motorist who had met with an accident on Dugri Road on Monday evening. Little did he know that another ambulance would be ferrying him to the hospital later in the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was the Molotov cocktail of a property dispute, the presence of a weapon, and a short temper that led to a brother snuffing the life out of his sibling. A pall of gloom has descended on the victim’s house in Basant Avenue. Friends and families of the victims are in a sate of disbelief and say the brothers shared a “very strong bond and it boggles the mind that one would kill the other over a property dispute.”

While the victim’s eight-year-old daughter is inconsolable, his widow, Rupinder Kaur, an eyewitness, is in a state of abject shock. The victim’s father Harjeet Singh, the owner of a chain of bakeries, is devastated by the tragedy that had befallen both his sons. Life had been good until a few yeas ago when Harjeet Singh had been running a flourishing bakery business near Deepak Cinema. However, the chasm between the father and son widened as Palwinder was more interested in politics. Later, Harjeet and the victim decided to shift and began running a bakery on Dugri Road. Meanwhile, the bakery business run by Palwinder near Deepak Cinema crashed, and the division of property, in which Palwinder felt he had received the short end of the stick brought things to a head.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both brothers short-tempered: Family friends

Family, friends and relatives, who were visiting the family to express their condolences said the presence of the firearm in the house had led to the regrettable outcome. A family friend, requesting anonymity, said, “Both brothers were short tempered and would lose their cool at the slightest provocation. Had there been no fire arm, the maximum the brothers could have done was to injure each other in a fight. The presence of a firearm in the house has led to an irreparable loss. Now, one brother is dead and the other jailed, neither has any use for the property.”

As condolences poured in on social media, friends re-shared old posts of Palwinder ironically wishing a long life for his brother, whose birthday was in 22 days. however, it was not to be.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Station house officer Jasdev Singh said the accused was presented before a court and sent to a two-day police remand. “We are yet to recover the weapon that was used in the crime,” said station house officer Jasdev Singh.