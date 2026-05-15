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Victory in civic body polls endorses development, good governance: Haryana CM

Saini described the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victory in the civic body elections as a reflection of people’s wholehearted support for the politics of development, good governance and transparency

Published on: May 15, 2026 07:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday advised the newly elected mayors, chairpersons and councillors of the urban local bodies to work with a spirit of public service.

Urging the victorious candidates to live up to the public’s hopes and aspirations, Saini said that this mandate is not a call for power, but a message of service. (@NayabSainiBJP)

Saini described the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victory in the civic body elections as a reflection of people’s wholehearted support for the politics of development, good governance and transparency.

Saini thanked the people of Haryana and expressed gratitude to the BJP workers who worked tirelessly to take the government’s welfare policies to every household.

Addressing a felicitation ceremony in Panchkula organised to honour the newly elected mayors, chairpersons and councillors of the urban local bodies, Saini said that the people of Haryana have firmly rejected the Congress party’s politics of dynasticism, falsehood, misinformation and negativity, while endorsing the BJP’s development-oriented governance model.

Urging the victorious candidates to live up to the public’s hopes and aspirations, Saini said that this mandate is not a call for power, but a message of service. He stressed that it is the responsibility of the newly elected mayors and councillors to prioritise and resolve basic civic issues in their wards, including roads, electricity, water supply, and other public utilities.

Saini cuts convoy size to four vehicles

Saini has reduced the number of vehicles in his official convoy to half in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to cut down fuel consumption and spend resources wisely.

Earlier, seven to ten vehicles – including that of the CM – were part of the convoy, official sources said on Thursday, adding that this number has now been reduced to four. Only essential vehicles from the security point of view have been retained in the fleet, they said.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Victory in civic body polls endorses development, good governance: Haryana CM
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Victory in civic body polls endorses development, good governance: Haryana CM
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