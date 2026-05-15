Victory in civic body polls endorses development, good governance: Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday advised the newly elected mayors, chairpersons and councillors of the urban local bodies to work with a spirit of public service.

Urging the victorious candidates to live up to the public’s hopes and aspirations, Saini said that this mandate is not a call for power, but a message of service. (@NayabSainiBJP)

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Saini described the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victory in the civic body elections as a reflection of people’s wholehearted support for the politics of development, good governance and transparency.

Saini thanked the people of Haryana and expressed gratitude to the BJP workers who worked tirelessly to take the government’s welfare policies to every household.

Addressing a felicitation ceremony in Panchkula organised to honour the newly elected mayors, chairpersons and councillors of the urban local bodies, Saini said that the people of Haryana have firmly rejected the Congress party’s politics of dynasticism, falsehood, misinformation and negativity, while endorsing the BJP’s development-oriented governance model.

Urging the victorious candidates to live up to the public’s hopes and aspirations, Saini said that this mandate is not a call for power, but a message of service. He stressed that it is the responsibility of the newly elected mayors and councillors to prioritise and resolve basic civic issues in their wards, including roads, electricity, water supply, and other public utilities.

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{{^usCountry}} Taking a dig at the Congress, the CM said the election results sent a clear message that people now expect performance, not hollow promises. “With development as their priority, the people of the state have chosen to establish a triple-engine government in the urban local bodies,” Saini said, adding that every section of society across the country feels secure under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking a dig at the Congress, the CM said the election results sent a clear message that people now expect performance, not hollow promises. “With development as their priority, the people of the state have chosen to establish a triple-engine government in the urban local bodies,” Saini said, adding that every section of society across the country feels secure under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Saini said that in the past 11 years, while India has achieved new milestones on the global stage, Haryana has also set new benchmarks in various sectors. The CM assured that the election manifesto released during the civic body election campaign will be implemented in letter and spirit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saini said that in the past 11 years, while India has achieved new milestones on the global stage, Haryana has also set new benchmarks in various sectors. The CM assured that the election manifesto released during the civic body election campaign will be implemented in letter and spirit. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Present on this occasion were BJP state president Mohan Lal Kaushik, cabinet ministers Vipul Goel, Ranbir Gangwa, Arvind Sharma, Krishan Kumar Bedi; minister of state for food and consumer affairs Rajesh Nagar; Rajya Sabha MPs Kartikeya Sharma and Rekha Sharma; newly elected Panchkula mayor Shyam Lal Bansal, mayor of Ambala, Akshita Saini and mayor of Sonepat, Rajiv Jain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Present on this occasion were BJP state president Mohan Lal Kaushik, cabinet ministers Vipul Goel, Ranbir Gangwa, Arvind Sharma, Krishan Kumar Bedi; minister of state for food and consumer affairs Rajesh Nagar; Rajya Sabha MPs Kartikeya Sharma and Rekha Sharma; newly elected Panchkula mayor Shyam Lal Bansal, mayor of Ambala, Akshita Saini and mayor of Sonepat, Rajiv Jain. {{/usCountry}}

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Saini cuts convoy size to four vehicles

Saini has reduced the number of vehicles in his official convoy to half in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to cut down fuel consumption and spend resources wisely.

Earlier, seven to ten vehicles – including that of the CM – were part of the convoy, official sources said on Thursday, adding that this number has now been reduced to four. Only essential vehicles from the security point of view have been retained in the fleet, they said.

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