Video of Amritsar jail inmates taking drugs goes viral

AMRITSAR: A purported video clip showing two inmates taking drugs on the Amritsar Central Jail premises has gone viral on social media.

The video was made viral by Manawala sarpanch Sukhraj Singh, who was arrested an assault case a fortnight ago and was sent to Amritsar jail. The sarpanch remained in the jail for five days where he noticed that “drug menace”.

“I, somehow, arranged the video to prove that use of drug is rampant in the jail. Even the jail staff was helping inmates to take drugs,” the sarpanch alleged.

In the video, one of the persons can ostensibly be seen heating up a silver paper — the method mostly used by drug addicts for inhaling heroin and other drugs.

Minister of jails Harjot Singh Bains said the matter will be investigated by the police. Through a tweet, the minister said he has taken a strict note of the matter. He said no one will be spared if the involvement of any jail staff comes to the fore.

The video went viral on the day when special task force (STF) of Punjab Police arrested a warden of the prison for allegedly supplying banned items to inmates inside the jail.

Amritsar jail superintendent Surinder Singh said he was not aware of the matter. “I will check the video,” he added.