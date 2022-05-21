Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Video of teachers jostling for plates: Principals, school heads submit statements at DGSE office in Punjab
chandigarh news

Video of teachers jostling for plates: Principals, school heads submit statements at DGSE office in Punjab

The DGSE summoned the district education officers, principals and school heads after video of them jostling for plates at Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s event went viral
Video of teachers jostling for plates: Principals, school heads submit statements at DGSE office in Punjab
Published on May 21, 2022 01:14 AM IST
ByNikhil Sharma, Ludhiana

The nine officials, summoned after a video of principals and headmasters jostling for plates at chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s event in Ludhiana went viral, on Friday registered their statements with the office of the Director General of School Education (DGSE) in Mohali, blaming the district administration here for poor arrangement that led to the chaos.

In the video, teachers were seen jostling and pushing each other in an attempt to snatch plates from a waiter when lunch was served during the chief minister’s meeting with government school principals and education department officials in Ludhiana on May 10.

Taking serious note of the misconduct, the DGSE asked district education officers (senior secondary) of Fazilka and Gurdaspur besides three principals, three headmasters and a block primary education officer (BPEO) to report at the office of DGSE at Mohali on May 20. The seven teachers identified in the viral video were deputed at Fazilka and Gurdaspur districts.

District education officer, Fazilka, Sukhbir Singh, who was also asked to report at the DGSE office apart from the principals and school heads from his district who were identified in the video, said their written statements were sealed on the spot by the officials in the DGSE office.

RELATED STORIES

“All those summoned reached the head office on time. The teachers have submitted their written statements pertaining to their conduct during CM’s event. Now the statements will be handed over to the DGSE and the higher authorities will take the appropriate action accordingly,” said Singh.

According to the sources, the teachers, in their statements, have also blamed the Ludhiana administration for the poor and incomplete arrangements which led to the ruckus at the event.

Teachers’ unions objected to action against the seven education officials, including principals and head masters identified in the viral video, citing casual approach and inefficiency of the Ludhiana administration.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikhil Sharma

Nikhil Sharma is a staff reporter who covers Faridkot district in the Mansa region of Punjab.

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP