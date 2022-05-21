Video of teachers jostling for plates: Principals, school heads submit statements at DGSE office in Punjab

The nine officials, summoned after a video of principals and headmasters jostling for plates at chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s event in Ludhiana went viral, on Friday registered their statements with the office of the Director General of School Education (DGSE) in Mohali, blaming the district administration here for poor arrangement that led to the chaos.

In the video, teachers were seen jostling and pushing each other in an attempt to snatch plates from a waiter when lunch was served during the chief minister’s meeting with government school principals and education department officials in Ludhiana on May 10.

Taking serious note of the misconduct, the DGSE asked district education officers (senior secondary) of Fazilka and Gurdaspur besides three principals, three headmasters and a block primary education officer (BPEO) to report at the office of DGSE at Mohali on May 20. The seven teachers identified in the viral video were deputed at Fazilka and Gurdaspur districts.

District education officer, Fazilka, Sukhbir Singh, who was also asked to report at the DGSE office apart from the principals and school heads from his district who were identified in the video, said their written statements were sealed on the spot by the officials in the DGSE office.

“All those summoned reached the head office on time. The teachers have submitted their written statements pertaining to their conduct during CM’s event. Now the statements will be handed over to the DGSE and the higher authorities will take the appropriate action accordingly,” said Singh.

According to the sources, the teachers, in their statements, have also blamed the Ludhiana administration for the poor and incomplete arrangements which led to the ruckus at the event.

Teachers’ unions objected to action against the seven education officials, including principals and head masters identified in the viral video, citing casual approach and inefficiency of the Ludhiana administration.

