Video shows ‘husband slapping Punjab AAP MLA’, women’s panel takes note
Punjab state women commission chairperson Manisha Gulati has taken a suo moto cognisance of a nearly two-month-old video clip purportedly showing the sitting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from Talwandi Sabo Baljinder Kaur hit on her face by a man being identified as her husband.
A two-term MLA Baljinder is married to Sukhraj Singh Bal, who is also an AAP political volunteer.
Baljinder and Bal continue to avoid making comments more than 24 hours after the surfacing of the video in the public domain.
The timestamp suggests the CCTV clip was recorded on July 10 evening.
But the leaked video went viral on social media on Thursday evening coinciding with a visit by chief minister Bhagwant Mann to Bathinda on Friday.
Gulati, who is reportedly in the UK on leave, expressed shock over the viral video.
The clip evoked sharp criticism and several politicians including Bathinda Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, and Punjab youth Congress president Brinder Dhillon demanded legal action in the matter.
CM, who was in the district for a daylong visit, chose not to comment on the incident of alleged domestic violence on the MLA.
Baljinder, who accompanied Mann to various places on Friday, also avoided taking media questions.
Talwandi Sabo deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jatin Bansal said on Friday evening that there was neither a written complaint from the MLA nor any order from the Punjab women’s commission in the incident of Baljinder being attacked by her spouse.
Police sources said it is to be verified how the footage from a private setup surfaced in the public domain.
“Since no one has made a formal complaint to the police or the women commission, there is no clue what was the issue between the couple. There is no official clarity even if the incident took place in Bathinda or elsewhere,” said another police functionary.
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
Congress reduced to bhai-behan party, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Bhartiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday tore into the opposition Congress, saying it was no more a national or regional party but had been reduced to a bhai-behan (brother-sister) party. “I always say ujale ka anand lena hai to andhere ko yad rakho,” he said, adding one should not forget the previous rules if one wants to celebrate the development in the present regime.
Global Village Idiot: Upwardly mobile movement of youth aspirations
My work gives me opportunity to interact with a lot of teens and young adults from different economic and social backgrounds in Pune. Both are from economically challenged backgrounds (annual family income of less than Rs 2 lakh for a family of five) but their parents are supportive of their education dreams since they want them to move out of the rural and menial labour heritage to urban, white collar job security.
Weightlifter stabs two athletes for laughing at him
A weightlifter allegedly stabbed two discus throwers, including a national level player, after they laughed at Yashvardhan, the accused on Thursday during practice in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Regional sports director Yogendrapal Singh said the incident happened outside a stadium and that police caught Yashvardhan while he was trying to escape. He said the stadium has the same hall for gymnastics and weightlifting. Singh said Yashvardhan has been blacklisted and banned from entering the stadium.
AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi LG for giving unlawful contract to daughter
The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded prime minister Narendra Modi 'immediately' sack Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena over claims he misused his position by awarding the contract for interior design work for a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter; this was while he was chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission. AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded PM Modi immediately sack Saxena and added that the AAP is likely to approach the courts over the matter.
