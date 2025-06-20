Vidya Negi is chairperson of Himachal women’s commission

Himachal Pradesh government on Friday appointed Vidya Negi of Manali, as the chairperson of the Himachal Pradesh State Commission for Women. Congress leader Vidya Negi. (Aqil Khan/HT)

The notification regarding this was shared by the department of social justice and empowerment on Friday. The position was lying vacant since early 2022. The notification was issued under the Himachal Pradesh State Commission for Women Act, 1996, and relevant rules notified in 1999.

Negi, who has been appointed for a term of three years, is a Congress leader. The chief minister through a social media post congratulated Negi on her appointment. In his post, Sukhu said, “This position plays a vital role in advancing women’s empowerment, ensuring justice and upholding their dignity in society. I am confident that Vidya Negi, with her experience, sensitivity and resolve, will take the functioning of the women’s commission to new heights and live up to the expectations of the women of Himachal Pradesh.”

Negi became president of panchayat at age of 21 and has been working in various frontal organisations of Congress from past 30 years. Negi has worked as Kullu district women Congress vice president, district Congress committee president, state social media coordinator, Gyan Vigyan Samiti, National coordinator of the National Mahila Congress.

The chairperson’s post had been lying vacant since early 2022, stalling the functioning of the commission and leading to a backlog of over 1,500 unresolved complaints, most of which pertain to domestic violence. Without a chairperson, the commission was unable to conduct hearings or deliver justice to aggrieved women.

With her appointment, the commission is expected to resume its core functions. The chairperson plays a key role in holding hearings, both at the commission’s office and in outreach courts across districts, to ensure that women from remote areas do not have to travel to Shimla to seek justice.

In many cases, the commission refers matters to the police and concerned departments for further action. Some disputes are resolved through mediation at the commission level itself.

The appointment comes as a much-needed step to revive the Commission’s role in safeguarding women’s rights in the state.