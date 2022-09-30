Viewing the world through a different lens

To mark World Tourism Day celebrations, a photo exhibition was organised at the Art Gallery of the Alliance Francaise, Sector 36, Chandigarh. The exhibit included works of 13 photo artists from across tricity and was organised by the Photo Artist Group of Chandigarh.

The chief guest for the exhibition was senior photo journalist Santokh Singh and the special guest was Alliance Francaise, Chandigarh director Ophélie Belin.

“World Tourism Day is celebrated on September 27 to spread awareness among the international community about the importance of tourism. And we believe, photography is the best way to celebrate the day as both are innately connected to each other,” said the organisers.

Artist Harvinder Singh said, “Due to the pandemic, we could not hold any exhibition for two years and the morale was down as we have no other way to share our art with the world.”

“This is our first post-Covid exhibition and each artist has four of their works on display. We have pictures captured all across the globe including Dubai, Masai Mara, Singapore, Mansarovar, Mumbai, and Chandigarh,” he added.

On what’s on his mind while clicking a photograph, he said, we try to capture beauty in a unique way or from a different perspective than what others have done.

Artist Navneet Kadian added that the challenge was bridging the gap created by the pandemic and promoting the works of photo artists while providing them a platform to showcase their talent and get inspired by other artists.

He said that his mantra for clicking a good photograph is finding the best play of light and shade to provide a different and enhanced portrayal of the subject on screen.

“All the photo artists, whose works are on display, have travelled across the globe to capture some beautiful moments and give others an opportunity to view the world through their lens,” they added.

The photo artists participating in the exhibition included Ashwini Attri IA & AS (retd), Senior photo artist Ashok Saini, retired bank manager Pramod K Gautam, senior town planner with the Haryana government Gurmeet Kaur, photojournalist Deepak Arora, an IT sector manager Deepak Goswami, photo artist Navneet Kadian, industrialist Amar Bal, owner of the renowned Nikkamal Babu Ram Jewellers Neeraj Jain, art photographer Gurmeet Gawra, wildlife photographer Dr Kuldip Jaswal, photo artist Harvinder Singh, and wildlife photographer Arun Bhardwaj.

“These are all amateur photo artists and have already participated in photo exhibitions in India and abroad,” a representative of the Photo Artist Group of Chandigarh said.

Owing to the huge response from tricity art lovers, the exhibition has been extended till 6pm on October 1.

