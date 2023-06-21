Ludhiana: ASI in vigilance net for accepting 6,000 bribe

The vigilance bureau on Wednesday arrested an assistant sub inspector (ASI), posted at Meharban police station, for allegedly accepting ₹6,000 from a person accused of kidnapping and assault.

ASI Arun Kumar (in police uniform) arrested for accepting bribe by Vigilance Bureau officials in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Spokesperson of the bureau said the accused ASI Arun Kumar was held on the complaint of Kirpa Shankar, a resident of Punjabi Bagh, who is a labourer.

The official said that the complainant had approached the bureau saying that the ASI has been harassing him for a few months by demanding bribes repeatedly. Shankar stated that he is facing a trial in a case of kidnapping and assault lodged against him at Meharban police station in 2020. He is currently out on bail.

The complainant stated that the ASI, who is the investigating officer in the case, had already received ₹25,000 as a bribe in different instalments from him by threatening him to get his bail cancelled.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ASI had accepted a bribe of ₹1,500 from him on June 19 and he was demanding ₹10,000 more but on his repeated requests the amount was settled at ₹8,000 and out of the said amount, the ASI has taken ₹2,000 on June 20 and he was asking for the remaining amount of ₹6,000.

After preliminary investigation of the complaint, the spokesperson informed that a team of vigilance bureau police station, Ludhiana Range, laid a trap and the accused police official was arrested on the spot near court complex, Ludhiana, while accepting a bribe of ₹6,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the ASI at VB police station, Ludhiana Range. He will be produced before the court on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON