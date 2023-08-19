Foodgrains transportation scam: Court orders pasted on attached properties of ex-minister Ashu’s aide

The vigilance bureau on Friday pasted court orders regarding attachment of four properties of Rakesh Kumar Singla, former deputy director of food, civil supply and consumer affairs department, and his wife.

Singla is one of the key accused in the ₹ 2000 crore foodgrain transportation scam. (iStock)

The court of Dr. Ajit Attri, special judge, Ludhiana, on August 8, 2023 had issued orders to attach the four properties of the accused.

Singla is one of the key accused in the ₹2000 crore foodgrain transportation scam. He is on the run and the court had already declared him a proclaimed offender. A Red Corner Notice was also been issued against him.

According to the bureau officials, Singla had purchased five properties, including a plot at Abadi Guru Amardas Nagar, Ludhiana; two plots of 150 sq. yards each at Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, Ludhiana; a house (300 sq. yards) at Rajguru Nagar Ludhiana; and a flat (193.60 sq. yards) at RCS Punjab Cooperative Society, Gazetted Officers, Sector 48-A, Chandigarh.

All these five properties were purchased by him in the name of his wife Rachna Singla during the period from April 1, 2011 to July 31, 2022. Out of these, four properties situated in Ludhiana have been attached.

An FIR under sections 420, 409, 467, 468, 471, 120 B of IPC and 7, 8, 12, 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against former Cabinet Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, his close associate Singla and others on August 16, 2022 in connection with illegal allotment of labour, cartage tenders to the various contractors for the year 2020-21.

Official spokesperson of the VB said that Rakesh Kumar Singla had purchased a number of properties during his posting in the department and while holding charge as chairman of Central Vigilance Committee (CVC) of the food supply department.

In this regard, a separate criminal case of disproportionate assets was lodged at vigilance bureau on April 19 under sections 13(1) (b), 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120-B of the IPC against both Singla and his wife and they both are absconding in this case.

VB traces six more properties

The vigilance bureau has traced six more properties purchased by Singla in the name of his wife and son Swaraj. Five properties are situated at Celebration Bazaar, GT Road Khanna in Ludhiana district. An SCO measuring 79.04 sq mtr was purchased in the name of Rachna Singla in New Chandigarh. The accused has been receiving around ₹2 lakh rent per month from all these six properties.

The process to attach remaining seven properties will be initiated after completion of legal formalities.