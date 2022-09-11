Vigilance nabs 2 ex-Punjab Roadways inspectors absconding in graft case

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Saturday arrested two retired inspectors of the Punjab Roadways who had indulged in changing the departure timing of government buses to private buses in lieu of money. Both accused were on the run in a case registered against them on charges of bribery.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclosing this here on Saturday, a spokesperson of the VB said some employees of Punjab Roadways were accused of collecting daily/monthly bribes by changing the running timings of state passenger buses from the bus stand to favour the private buses. In this regard, the VB had registered a case dated April 30, 2021, under Section 7, 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B of the IPC at the Vigilance Bureau Police Station, Amritsar.

He said retired inspector of Punjab Roadways depot Amritsar-2, Raj Kumar Raju, a resident of Fullra village, Pathankot district, and Tarsem Singh, retired inspector of Punjab Roadways depot Jalandhar-1, a resident of Chakkhelan village, Hoshiarpur district, were evading arrest in this case.

Both the accused have been arrested by the VB and their further interrogation is on.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}