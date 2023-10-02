Vigilance nabs six cops in Ludhiana in a year, highest among all government departments

The Vigilance Bureau has arrested as many as six police personnel in the past one year on charges of corruption, data shared by the agency showed.

Vigilance nabs six cops in Ludhiana in the past one year. (Biswajit Debnath/HT)

The alarming stat was the highest among all government departments and even the municipal corporation. A total of five civic body employees had been arrested on graft charges by Vigilance in the twelve-month period.

Among those arrested by the Vigilance Bureau were a sub-inspector, three assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), a head constable and a home guard personnel. Additionally, the agency also arrested three municipal corporation inspectors and two other employees – including a nambardar and a supervisor.

The Vigilance bureau has also arrested two patwaris, a clerk of the revenue department and a private aide.

Speaking about the findings, senior Superintendent of police (SSP, Vigilance Bureau) Ravinderpal Singh said complainants are encouraged to file their complaints on the helpline number. “After verifying the facts, the Bureau would take appropriate action. Apart from it, many people contact the Bureau directly with complaints against government officials.”

The Vigilance Bureau, responsible for investigating corruption cases in the region, has been keeping a diligent check on public servants involved in unethical practices and the recent figures hint at an uptick in the involvement of police personnel in corrupt practices, raising concerns regarding the integrity and ethics of law enforcement personnel.

According to Vigilance officials, they have arrested as many as 51 people, including a chartered accountant, a self-styled social worker and a scribe, in as many as 26 cases.

A total of 70 complaints, meanwhile, had been received on the anti-corruption helpline this year. Of these, 15 complaints were turned into first information reports (FIR), while the rest were lodged following the complaints.

It is also pertinent to mention that the Vigilance Bureau had arrested former cabinet minuster Bharat Bhushan Ashu, his two personal assistants, food and civil supply officials and contractors in alleged ₹2,000 crore food grain transportation scam.

Besides, former member of the legislative assembly (MLA) Kuldeep Singh Vaid was also under the Vigilance’s scanner in a disproportionate assets case. On March 13 and 14, the technical team of the vigilance bureau had conducted back-to-back raids to evaluate his properties.

The Division number 5 police had also registered an FIR against him under the Excise Act after liquor bottles in excessive quantities were recovered from his residence in Sarabha Nagar.

