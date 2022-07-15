Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vigilance nabs two Ludhiana Improvement Trust officials for accepting 10,000 bribe

Complainant had approached vigilance officials after one of the accused demanded the bribe in lieu of settling his booth payment default under ‘one-time settlement’ (OTS) scheme
Harmeet Singh, junior assistant at Ludhiana Improvement Trust, in the vigilance custody on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 12:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two employees of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT), including a woman executive officer, were caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of 10,000. The duo was arrested from the LIT office in Feroze Gandhi Market on Thursday.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), economic offences wing, vigilance bureau, Surendra Lamba said the accused have been identified as LIT executive officer Kuljit Kaur and junior assistant Harmeet Singh.

A communique from the state vigilance bureau stated that the accused Harmit Singh was arrested on the complaint of Satnam Singh of Ludhiana.

Satnam had approached the vigilance, stating that the junior assistant was demanding 20,000 for processing and finalising his case under ‘one-time settlement’ (OTS) scheme for default payment of booth allotted to him by the LIT in Rajguru Nagar Ludhiana.

He told the vigilance officials that Harmit had assured him that he would manage everyone up till the level of executive officer and get his job done.

After verifying the information, three teams of vigilance bureau were constituted and the accused Harmit was caught red-handed with 10,000 bribe money.

The vigilance communique further added that executive officer Kuljit Kaur was also present with junior assistant when he was accepting the bribe.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at vigilance police station, Ludhiana.

