Vigilance team inspects Sangrur civic body office, buildings

Probing into illegal construction sites and colonies in the town, a vigilance team of the local bodies department inspected the Sangrur nagar council office on Friday.

The vigilance team claimed that civic body officials failed to provide documents related to the constructions due to the transfer of the previous executive officer (EO).

Later, the team visited DC Road, Guru Nanak Colony, Uppli Road and other areas to inspect the ongoing constructions.

“We have received many complaints regarding illegal colonies and commercial constructions. We sought records from the Nagar Council office, but the staff failed to produce them,” said Sudhir Sharma, senior vigilance officer, local bodies.

EO Rakesh Kumar said the records will be provided to the team, but it will take some time.