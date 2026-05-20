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Vigilant victim helps nab snatcher; Mohali court hands down 5-year RI

Additional sessions judge Atul Kasana convicted Vicky of Nabha Sahib village in Zirakpur, under Section 379-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for snatching a mobile phone from a woman near Bakarpur traffic lights on May 1, 2024

Published on: May 20, 2026 03:34 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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A Mohali sessions court has convicted a 35-year-old man in a mobile snatching case and sentenced him to five years of rigorous imprisonment (RI), observing that the victim’s prompt complaint, detailed description of the motorcycle and recovery of the stolen phone within 24 hours left “no reason to disbelieve” the prosecution version.

The court acquitted him under Section 411 IPC, ruling that a person convicted for snatching cannot be convicted for retaining the same stolen property. (HT File)

Additional sessions judge Atul Kasana convicted Vicky of Nabha Sahib village in Zirakpur, under Section 379-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for snatching a mobile phone from a woman near Bakarpur traffic lights on May 1, 2024.

The court acquitted him under Section 411 IPC, ruling that a person convicted for snatching cannot be convicted for retaining the same stolen property.

According to the prosecution, complainant Simranjeet Kaur, who worked at a call centre in Sector 82, Mohali, was returning home when the accused snatched her Vivo mobile phone while she was crossing the road near Bakarpur lights around 6 pm.

In its judgment, the court noted that the complainant approached police within around one-and-a-half hours of the incident and specifically mentioned the registration number of the motorcycle allegedly used in the crime, PB65-AE-1490.

However, the court held that lapses in investigation alone could not demolish an otherwise reliable prosecution case. “The convincing statement of the complainant cannot be left aside for the fault solely on the part of the investigating officer,” the judge said.

The court also relied on the recovery of the stolen phone within less than 24 hours and official records showing that the motorcycle used in the crime belonged to the accused.

While sentencing the convict, the court observed, “the maximum sentence is not called for and some leniency can be shown to the accused, keeping in mind his young age and no previous conviction record.” Apart from five years’ RI, the court imposed a fine of 10,000.

Earlier this week, a Chandigarh court had also convicted two men in another mobile snatching case and sentenced them to five years in jail.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Vigilant victim helps nab snatcher; Mohali court hands down 5-year RI
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Vigilant victim helps nab snatcher; Mohali court hands down 5-year RI
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