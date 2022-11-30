Vij criticises Kharge over ‘Ravana’ comment
Published on Nov 30, 2022 10:18 PM IST
Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Wednesday criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s “do you have 100 heads like Ravan?” jibe directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in Gujarat.
Speaking to reporters at his residence in Ambala, Vij called out Kharge’s remark and said that comments made by a party president should not be personal.
The Congress leader’s remarks had triggered a massive political row after he said that Modi keeps aside his duties as PM and campaigns for corporation, MLA and MP elections’