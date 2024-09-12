Vij files nomination from Ambala Cantt, holds roadshow

Former Haryana home minister and six-time MLA from Ambala Cantonment seat Anil Vij on Wednesday filed his nomination papers from the seat. Former Haryana home minister and six-time MLA from Ambala Cantonment seat Anil Vij on Wednesday filed his nomination papers from the seat. (HT Photo)

Ahead of the nominations that were filed before returning officer-cum-sub divisional magistrate Satinder Siwach, Vij, accompanied by party workers, led a roadshow from Gandhi Ground till the mini secretariat.

He said that the people of his constituency have chosen a person like him with no political background, who worked as a bank clerk, six times as their representative.

Hitting out on the internal feud in the Haryana Congress, he said, “To defeat them, we do not have to do anything. It will be their infighting that will sink their ship.”

People close to him said that chief minister Nayab Saini, Union minister and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar or no senior leader of the party joined Vij, who built the party in the state and was once the most powerful minister under Khattar but chose to stay away from Saini’s new cabinet.

Khattar with Karnal candidate

In Karnal, ex-CM Khattar accompanied BJP candidate and his former media coordinator Jagmohan Anand for his nominations. His wife Rekha Anand filed papers as a covering candidate.

Despite unease within the district unit following the first list, most of the leaders joined Anand during his roadshow except former two-time mayor Renu Bala Gupta.

Other ticket aspirants like CM’s OSD Sanjay Bathla, former district president Ashok Sukhija and former councillor Mukesh Arora were seen with Anand during the day.

Later, Khattar, also Karnal MP, told the reporters that the “good governance of the 10 years of the BJP government has no comparison with that of the Congress”.

Meanwhile, Anand thanked the party high command for giving an opportunity to him and said that all senior leaders have joined him, and despite that he will reach out to Gupta.

Khattar also attended the nominations of Rajya Sabha MP Krishan Lal Panwar from Israna and sitting BJP MLA Harvinder Kalyan from Gharaunda.

BJP’s state vice-president and an MLA in Rajasthan assembly, Mahant Balaknath Yogi reached Jagadhari for the nominations of agriculture minister and sitting MLA Kanwar Pal.

Selja in Assandh, Sisodia in Kalayat

AICC general secretary and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja reached Assandh seat of Karnal for the nominations of sitting party MLA Shamesher Singh Gogi after a roadshow.

Speaking to the media, she denied reports claiming about her resignation from the party reportedly due to ticket allocation and said, “The opposition is doing this as Congress is in a comfortable position in the state and they can’t digest this.”

In Kaithal, former deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia accompanied senior state vice-president of Aam Aadmi Party and Kalayat candidate Anurag Dhanda for his nomination.

Before this, both inaugurated an election office and riding a combine machine, reached the SDM office to file his papers.