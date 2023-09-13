Vij inaugurates homeopathy hospital in Ambala

Haryana health and AYUSH minister Anil Vij inaugurated a homeopathy hospital in Rampur village, Ambala Cantonment, on Tuesday. Built at a cost of ₹60 lakh, the hospital is said to be the first such state facility in North India.

(HT Photo)

Officials said the 20-bedded hospital set-up at a community hall is part of a homeopathic medical college, with 100 seats, being constructed at a cost of ₹65 crore.

Vij said once ready, the hospital will be shifted to the new building to start medical education. A hospital has to be operational for at least two years.

“I’m sure that this hospital will benefit residents of Ambala and the region. Apart from 20 beds, there are two private rooms, a labour room, a minor OT and other facilities. It will soon have an ultrasound and an X-ray machine as well,” the minister told the reporters.

He also said this is the first state homeopathic hospital in Haryana and other bordering seven states. Admissions will start soon, based on the set parameters through NEET.

“Haryana government has been promoting alternative methods for treatment and to do so, separate ministries and departments were made in the union and state governments. We have also started Shri Krishna AYUSH University, which is the first such educational institute in the world providing all types of alternative treatments,” Vij added.

At the occasion, AYUSH department MD Dr Saket Kumar, SDM Satendra Siwach, district ayurvedic officer Shashikant Sharma, district officials and BJP workers were present.

Officer Shashikant Sharma said a total of 54 posts, including doctors, lab technicians, employees and others have been sanctioned, and joining is underway as per the government procedures.

