Vij meets defence officials, discusses airport, other issues

: Haryana home minister Anil Vij and officials of the district administration on Friday met an army delegation in Ambala Cantonment to discuss several pending issues of the constituency, including the upcoming domestic airport.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From the army, the meeting was attended by Major General Sanjay Maini, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Sub Area (Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh) Headquarters and other officials.

At the coordination meeting, issues arising out of the upcoming domestic airport were also discussed that have been lingering for quite a few months particularly due to sensitivity of the area and presence of large army apparatus.

Sources said that following a “go-ahead” at the meeting, another forum with senior defence officials will take place in Chandigarh next week that will officially pave the way for the construction of the airport.

According to a statement from Vij’s office, the defence officials apprised the minister and administration officials that “the proposed airport will come up next to the air force station on over 11 acres of land for which permissions have been taken locally and the file has been sent to the headquarters. The ministry of civil aviation will now construct the airport, for which funds worth ₹ 40 crore have already been received.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The airport has already been cleared under Udaan-3.0 scheme by the ministry with flight operations for Lucknow and Srinagar.

Other developmental issues like construction of a pakka road in defence colony, extension of civil hospital on army land and extension of boh-babayal road were also discussed.