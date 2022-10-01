Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Vij orders formation of panel to probe extortion incidents

Vij orders formation of panel to probe extortion incidents

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 01, 2022 01:35 AM IST

According to a statement by the Haryana home minister Anil Vij, the alleged extorted money by the imposter, Vinay Aggarwal, was reported to be around ₹ 1.49 crore. The home minister has sought a report on the case within a month

Vij orders formation of panel to probe extortion incidents
Vij orders formation of panel to probe extortion incidents
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: Haryana home minister Anil Vij has ordered the formation of a committee of senior police officers to inquire into the incidents of alleged extortion by an imposter, who posed as an IG rank officer to extract and borrow money from various companies based in industrial areas of Kala Amb, Baddi and Naraingarh.

According to a statement by the minister, the alleged extorted money by the imposter, Vinay Aggarwal, was reported to be around 1.49 crore. The home minister has sought a report on the case within a month.

An official spokesperson said that Panchkula resident Jagbir Singh had submitted a complaint to the home minister, alleging that the fake IG started taking money from him by threatening to shut down his company citing his official position and rank. Besides Aggarwal, Jagbir also accused Nishant Sareen and Komal Khanna of creating undue pressure on him by taking false police action.

“In this way, Vinay Aggarwal took 42 lakhs from Symbiosis Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd, 14 lakhs from Sai Tech Medicare Pvt. Ltd, 23 lakhs from Ovation Remedies, 54 lakhs from Synergy Care, 8 lakh from Tejas Medipack and 8 lakh from N. K Industries,” the spokesperson said. ENDS

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out