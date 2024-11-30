Vij, Panwar hold grievance redressal meetings in Sirsa, Hisar

Haryana transport, labour and power minister Anil Vij on Friday heard 17 grievances during the grievance redressal meeting in Sirsa and resolved nine grievances and directed officials to take action in the remaining complaints. Haryana transport, labour and power minister Anil Vij on Friday heard 17 grievances during the grievance redressal meeting in Sirsa and resolved nine grievances (HT Photo)

Vij ordered action against the then builder inspector, who earlier approved a map of a shop in 2011 which has now been declared unapproved. Vij asked administrative officials to take action against the inspector, who approved the shop owned by Nirmala Devi, a resident of Rania in 2011. The minister questioned how this shop was approved by the then inspector.

Acting on a complaint filed by a farmer Anoop Singh of Budha Bhana village, Vij directed the district development and panchayat officer to either compensate the farmer or replace the soil in his fields, from where the administration has removed sand to construct a bridge in 2023 when Ghaggar river was overflowing.

Anil Vij directed Sirsa superintendent of police (SP) Vikrant Bhushan to re-investigate the case of the rape of a minor, lodged against Amrik Singh of a village in the district. The the accused man’s wife said that the girl’s family had killed her father-in-law, and they lodged a fake rape against her husband and were mounting pressure on them to take back the murder case.

He also asked Sirsa SDM to initiate a probe against a few persons, who grabbed five acres of land of Juthi Khera village resident Sultan, 20 years after his demise. The power minister expressed displeasure with the functioning of Ellenabad DSP after a woman told the minister that some people barged into her house, however no action was taken against them. The minister told the DSP to deal with the case promptly and take strict action against the accused.

Panwar resumes grievance meeting in Hisar

Development and panchayat minister Krishan Lal Panwar resumed the grievances meeting in Hisar after a gap of 17 months. As many as 19 complaints were brought before him in the meeting, out of which 13 were resolved during the meeting. The minister ordered a probe against a block development officer, who allegedly used derogatory words for a BJP worker when he had gone to BDO office to get his name rectified in his land documents. The minister ordered suspension of the BDO.

The minister said that one lakh libraries will be opened in Haryana so that the youth can prepare for competitive exams.

A BJP worker, who was booked for raping a minor on October 22 was seen in the grievances’ meeting and police had failed to arrest him while the minor rape ‘survivor’ is running from pillar to post to get justice.