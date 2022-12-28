Vij reviews Covid preparedness

As part of a mock drill, Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij on Tuesday checked Covid preparedness at the civil hospital in Sector-6, Panchkula.

He reviewed data on health facilities and infrastructure at all civil hospitals and also inspected the flu corner, ICU, dedicated Covid ward and pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants.

Vij said there are 26 RT-PCR machines in all and at least one is present in each district of the state. He said added, “There are 101 PSA plants functional in state. We have ensured that hospitals with 50 or more beds have a PSA plant. There will be no shortage of oxygen in the state and enough oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrates are available.”