Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Vij sets up SIT after Hisar woman alleges harassment by police
chandigarh news

Vij sets up SIT after Hisar woman alleges harassment by police

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Tuesday formed SIT after a woman from Hisar alleged that she faced domestic violence by her in-laws following which she had to undergo a six-month abortion.
“The Hisar woman further alleged that a false case was registered against her and cops are harassing her. The home minister ordered the transfer of the case to another district and constitution of a three-member SIT led by a DSP,” a statement from Vij’s office read. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)
Published on Jul 06, 2022 01:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Tuesday formed a special investigation team (SIT) after a woman from Hisar alleged that she faced domestic violence by her in-laws following which she had to undergo a six-month abortion.

“She further alleged that a false case was registered against her and cops are harassing her. The home minister ordered the transfer of the case to another district and constitution of a three-member SIT led by a DSP,” a statement from Vij’s office read.

Recently elected chairperson of the Kaithal Municipal Council, Surbhi Garg and several BJP leaders also met Vij at his residence. Accompanied by senior JJP leader KC Banger and others, chairperson of Gohana Municipal Council, Rajni Virmani also paid a courtesy visit to the home minister.

Vij also constituted an SIT in an alleged case of culpable homicide after a group of men appeared before him from Sirsa demanding justice. He also heard complaints in several other cases and ordered appropriate action.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP