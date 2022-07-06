Vij sets up SIT after Hisar woman alleges harassment by police

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Tuesday formed a special investigation team (SIT) after a woman from Hisar alleged that she faced domestic violence by her in-laws following which she had to undergo a six-month abortion.

“She further alleged that a false case was registered against her and cops are harassing her. The home minister ordered the transfer of the case to another district and constitution of a three-member SIT led by a DSP,” a statement from Vij’s office read.

Recently elected chairperson of the Kaithal Municipal Council, Surbhi Garg and several BJP leaders also met Vij at his residence. Accompanied by senior JJP leader KC Banger and others, chairperson of Gohana Municipal Council, Rajni Virmani also paid a courtesy visit to the home minister.

Vij also constituted an SIT in an alleged case of culpable homicide after a group of men appeared before him from Sirsa demanding justice. He also heard complaints in several other cases and ordered appropriate action.

