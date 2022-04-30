Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vij slams Congress over president reshuffle in Haryana

Haryana home minister Anil Vij (HT File)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 12:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

After former MLA Udai Bhan took over as president of the Haryana Congress replacing former parliamentarian Kumari Selja, Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Friday linked it to feminism and called out the “real face of Congress”.

In his tweet, the minister claimed that Selja was removed from the post with disrespect: “The party that gave slogan of ‘Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon’ in Uttar Pradesh couldn’t tolerate Kumari Selja in Haryana. She was removed from the post with disrespect. This is the reality of Congress. This shows the party’s ‘respect for women’. There is a lot of difference between what they say and what they do.”

Congress national president Sonia Gandhi appointed Bhan, a close aide of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, as the president of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) on Wednesday along with four working presidents.

