Vijay Hazare trophy: Chandigarh lose to Saurashtra by 66 runs

Led by a superb 130-ball knock of 174 runs from Prerak Mankad, Saurashtra beat Chandigarh by 66 runs in the Elite Group E match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy tie at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
FEB 28, 2021
Chandigarh captain Manan Vohra and Arslan Z Khan’s opening stand of 111 runs goes in vain. (HT File Photo)

Led by a superb 130-ball knock of 174 runs from Prerak Mankad, Saurashtra beat Chandigarh by 66 runs in the Elite Group E match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy tie at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

With this win, Saurashtra earned four points to emerge on top of the group with 16 points.

Batting first, Saurashtra scored a mammoth total of 388 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. Batting at number 4, Prerak played a stunning innings of 174 runs to take Saurashtra past the 350-run mark. Besides, A V Vasavada (71) and Vishvarajsinh Jadeja (50) bolstered the team. For Chandigarh, medium-pacer Jaskarandeep Singh bagged four wickets.

In reply, Chandigarh tried hard to get to the target but fell 66 runs short of the target. Opener Arslan Z Khan and Manan Vohra gave a solid start, stitching a 111-run partnership. After both the openers perished, Chandigarh batsmen struggled to keep up pace.

Chandigarh will next take on Jammu and Kashmir on March 1.

Scores in brief

Saurashtra: 388 for 7 in 50 overs (Prerak Mankad 174, A V Vasavada 71, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja 50, Jaskarandeep Singh 4 for 60, Jagjit Sandhu 2 for 84) beat Chandigarh: 327 for 7 in 50 overs (Arslan Z Khan 61, Ankit Kaushik 54, Manan Vohra 50, D A Jadeja 2 for 40) by 66 runs

