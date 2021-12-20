Vijay Hazare trophy: 2 Chandigarh based cricketers playing for other teams have fine run

While the UT Cricket Association senior men’s team lost all five matches, two Chandigarh-based cricketers playing for other state teams had a fine run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Left-arm spinner Rahul Singh, through his bowling form along with superlative batting performances, helped Services qualify for the quarter-finals of the tournament after nine years. With figures of 3-33 against Rajasthan in the last league game, he set up a win for his team and helped them enter the quarter-finals.

Rahul Singh

The 28-year-old spinner, who had played for Himachal Pradesh in the past, is in his fifth season for Services and grabbed the highest eight wickets in the five matches for his team. “The off-season training and preparatory camps helped get me into rhythm. In T20 matches, there are bowling limitations for a spinner, but in one day and day’s cricket, a spinner can try variations. I want to continue playing well and help my team win the quarter-final tie as well,” said Rahul, who has featured in 28 matches, picking up 33 wickets at an impressive economy of 4.07. The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 was a breakout season for him, as he was first in the chart for the lowest economy of any bowler midway through the tournament.

Rahul eventually finished sixth in the season, when it came to the lowest economy. He finished 11th on the list of best averages.

Services topped Group E with four wins from five matches and will take on Kerala in the quarter-final tie in Jaipur on December 22.

Uday Kaul

Meanwhile, Uday Kaul who shifted to Mizoram from UTCA this season, scored 326 runs in five matches including two centuries. With 102 first-class matches and 74 List A games under his belt, he used his experience well for the Mizoram team. He played for two seasons for UTCA before shifting to Mizoram for better opportunities. Even though his team did not qualify for the knockout stage, but 34-year-old Uday made most of the chance.