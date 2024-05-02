Vikramaditya challenges Kangana for debate on agenda for LS polls

Days after his opponent, BJP candidate Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, castigated his royal lineage, public works department minister and Congress candidate from Mandi Vikramaditya Singh challenged her for debate on the issues related to the development and her agenda for the Mandi parliamentary constituency. Congress candidate from Mandi Vikramaditya Singh (HT Photo)

“She doesn’t know the history and geography. The majority of the erstwhile rulers and their kin are in the BJP. Unfortunately, she is talking about “Rajwadasahi” in my hometown Rampur,” he said addressing media in Shimla. “I have regard for her that she carved a niche for herself in Bollywood, but she does not know about Himachal’s history geography and facts about the state. She reads out whatever script is given to her,” he said.

“I believe in the talking on the issues. I once again ask Kangana for a debate on the open platform on her vision for Mandi parliamentary seat. I will elaborate on the works done by our government for Mandi, whether flood relief or raising the issues with central government,” said he. “In a healthy democracy, she should come forward for debate so that people can differentiate between the development vision of the different candidates,” said he.

“Making Mandi a smart city will be my priority and I being a minister of urban development have already taken up this issue with the department,” he added.

There is a lot of difference between my vision and the Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur’s vision.

Elaborating his agenda for Mandi, he said “My vision is to restore the old temples particularly link the corridors with UNESCO heritage sights. Ancient temples are an attraction for the foreign as well as the domestic tourists,” he said, referring to the Shiv Dham project. “I don’t know for what reasons Jai Ram wants to politicise it,” he said stressing linking the Barot Valley of Mandi to the Lagh Valley of Kullu is important from a tourism and strategic point of view. PWD has already released ₹20 crore for the survey of the tunnel beneath the Jalori pass, he added.