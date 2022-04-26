Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vikramjit Middukhera murder accused now in Mohali police custody

The accused are now in the custody of the crime investigating agency (CIA), Mohali, that will interrogate them regarding the motive behind Vikramjit Middukhera’s murder in Sector 71 on August 7, 2021
The three sharpshooters were arrested by Delhi Police on March 29 and brought to Mohali on production warrant on Monday. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 02:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The three assailants, arrested for the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera by the Delhi Police on March 29, were brought from Delhi’s Tihar Jail to Mohali on production warrant on Monday.

They were produced before a court and sent to 10-day police remand.

They are now in the custody of the crime investigating agency (CIA), Mohali, that will interrogate them regarding the motive behind Middukhera’s murder in Sector 71 on August 7, 2021.

The trio, identified as Anil Kumar, alias Latth; Sajjan Singh, alias Bholu; and Ajay Kumar, alias Sunny, was among 12 dreaded gangsters, aligned with the Davinder Bambiha gang, who were caught by the Delhi Police from Maharashtra following a month-long operation spanning seven states in the country.

Police will interrogate them to find out who ordered the hit and planned the entire conspiracy, besides working to recover the weapons and car used to execute the broad daylight murder.

The questioning will also involve their hideout in Mohali before and after the murder, the route taken to escape the city and how they established the victim’s location on the day of the murder.

Following the arrest of the three shooters, the Delhi Police had discovered that they had stayed at Jal Vayu Vihar in Sunny Enclave, Kharar, before murdering Middukhera. They were given shelter by a Punjabi singer’s manager, who remains at large.

Sajjan and Anil are among the most-wanted gangsters in the Delhi and Haryana region due to their involvement in over 30 murder and extortion cases. They are also said to be linked with the death threat to Punjabi actor-cum-singer Mankirat Aulakh.

