Village secretary arrested for 99 lakh fraud in Charkhi Dadri

The police on Wednesday arrested a village secretary posted at Charkhi Dadri’s Badhra for allegedly withdrawing ₹99 lakh from the account of 14 village panchayats of Badhra block by forging signatures. The village secretary, Mukesh, was arrested from his residence in Kalanaur in Rohtak. Badhra DSP Desraj said they have arrested the accused from Kalanaur and produced him before a local court, which granted him three-day police remand.

8-year-old boy dies, brother critical after snakebite

KARNAL An eight-year-old boy died and his five-year-old brother is critical as they were reportedly bitten by a snake at Amin village of Kurukshetra district on Wednesday. According to the family members, Salman and Arman were rushed to hospital and Salman was declared dead by the doctors Arman has been admitted and his condition is said to be critical. Doctor attending on them said the symptoms revealed that they were bitten by a snake and Arman is being given treatment.

Rail blockades during farmers’ stir: BKU’s Y’nagar president gets RPF summons

Ambala Yamunanagar district president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) Sanju Gudiana was on Wednesday summoned by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to join the probe in connection with cases registered against him for allegedly blocking railway track(s) during the farmer agitation. The farmer leader has been issued summons to record his statements at the RPF post in Jagadhri in three cases on Saturday registered against him on September 25, 2020, September 27, 2021, and October 18, 2021. Sanju alleged that the Union government is breaking its promise made to them under an agreement last year of taking back all the criminal cases registered against the farmers during the agitation.

