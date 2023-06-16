CIA accused of meting out third-degree torture to Rohtak youths, locals meet DC

Residents of Chamaria village on Friday met Rohtak deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar and accused the crime investigation agency (CIA) of meting out third-degree torture to two persons for allegedly implicating them in a theft case.

Vinay of Chamaria village said the police picked up his friend Karan and him in a theft case that took place in their village on June 10.

“I was not in the village when the incident took place in the house of a man close to a politician of our village. The police asked us to return home after three rounds of interrogation. The case was later handed over to the CIA and they picked us on June 13 and took us to IMT police station and gave us third-degree torture. The local politician of our village is trying to implicate us in the case,” he alleged.

The Rohtak deputy commissioner assured the villagers that a fair probe will be carried out and truth will prevail.

The police officials denied charges of giving third-degree torture.