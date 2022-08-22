Villagers attack police team in Jind in bid to free accused; 45 booked
A group of villagers on Sunday night allegedly attacked a police team in Jind and tried to free an accused, who had installed the Global Positioning System (GPS) in the government vehicle of a regional transport officer to track his location and share the same with truck drivers to escape challan.
Three police personnel, including a sub-inspector, got injured in the attack which took place outside the office of the detective staff of the police in Jind on Sunday night.
Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Uchana Narsingh said the detective staff had arrested Aman, a resident of Safakheri village in the district, for installing GPS in the regional transport officer’s vehicle to track his location and share the same with truck drivers to escape challans.
“Aman is a Class 4 employee at the Jind regional transport office. A group of people from his village had reached outside the detective staff office in Jind, where he was brought. They attacked the cops in which three policemen got injured. We have arrested 15 people and seized four vehicles from them. We have booked 45 people under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code and efforts are on to nab them,” the DSP added.
Chandigarh college admissions: Second counselling to be held on August 23, 24
The second counselling for admission into different undergraduate centralised courses in Chandigarh colleges is scheduled to be held on August 23 and 24. After the first counselling, a list of vacant seats in different courses was announced on Saturday, while the department of higher education on Sunday announced the provisional admission lists with allotted colleges for the second counselling. The list was prepared on the basis of merit and applicants' college preferences.
Haryana CM Khattar lays stone of two research centres in Bhiwani
Addressing a gathering at Kharkhari village in Loharu, Khattar said they have set up two milestones by replacing the traditional foodgrain cultivation with new technology as per the needs of the new era. “I am sure that these regional centres will make their mark on the strength of research in our agriculture sector,” the CM said. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 16 projects worth ₹224.56 crore in Bhiwani.
Drop in rain activity brings prices of seasonal vegetables down in Chandigarh
Punjab Mandi Board supervisor at the Sector 43 apni mandi Harpreet Singh said, “Light rain is good for locally grown vegetables as heavy rain may damage them. The region has received light rain in August, which has brought down the prices of bottle gourd and brinjal to ₹10 per kg. The price of lady finger is also ₹40 per kg, which is low for this time of the year.”
Members of trade unions, labourers protest for higher wages in Karnal
Hundreds of members of various labourer and trade unions on Sunday took out a protest march in Karnal accusing the government of turning a blind eye to their long-pending issues. The protesters in large numbers reached Karnal from different districts of the state. Amid heavy police deployment, the protesters took out a protest march. They alleged that most of the workers are under paid and the midday workers get salary of only 10 months.
Casteist slurs against sanitation worker: Dera Bassi MC president, councillor’s husband sent to judicial custody
A day after Dera Bassi municipal council president Ranjit Singh Reddy and Congress councillor Asha Sharma's husband Bhupinder Sharma were arrested for allegedly assaulting a Dalit sanitation worker and hurling casteist remarks at him, both were produced before a local court that sent them to Patiala jail on judicial custody. Tension prevailed at the court complex as the complainant, Sohal Lal supporters raised slogans against Reddy and the other accused.
