Villagers attack police team in Jind in bid to free accused; 45 booked

A group of villagers on Sunday night allegedly attacked a police team in Jind and tried to free an accused, who had installed the Global Positioning System (GPS) in the government vehicle of a regional transport officer to track his location and share the same with truck drivers to escape challan.

Three police personnel, including a sub-inspector, got injured in the attack which took place outside the office of the detective staff of the police in Jind on Sunday night.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Uchana Narsingh said the detective staff had arrested Aman, a resident of Safakheri village in the district, for installing GPS in the regional transport officer’s vehicle to track his location and share the same with truck drivers to escape challans.

“Aman is a Class 4 employee at the Jind regional transport office. A group of people from his village had reached outside the detective staff office in Jind, where he was brought. They attacked the cops in which three policemen got injured. We have arrested 15 people and seized four vehicles from them. We have booked 45 people under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code and efforts are on to nab them,” the DSP added.