Villagers clash with police over panchayat land in Punjab’s Nabha; 10 hurt

At least 10 persons including four policemen injured in a clash between the schedule caste community and police over handing over of possession of panchyat land in Mandaur village in Nabha Block.

Police said that a case will be registered against the accused who pelted stones.

The district administration handed over the village’s common land to the allottees and vacated the protesting SC community members, who alleged that they were forcible vacated by allotting land to other ineligible persons. They opposed the move of taking possession of the land with the help of police.

Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee, was on way to protest against Nabha MLA and Patiala Rural MLA and minister Dr Balbir Singh. As police arrived at the spot, the committee members started pelting stones after which police resorted to lathicharge. In the stone pelting and lathicharge, four policemen including station house officer Nabha was also injured. They were rushed to hospital. Six activists of the dalit community were also held.

Dharamvir, a zonal member of the committee said that the police had detained nearly a dozen members, and their whereabouts are not known. He alleged that police are helping land mafia to take control of land, which they were possessing since a long time. Nabha deputy superintendent of police, Davinder Kumar Attri said the situation in the village is under control. He said that a case will be registered against the accused who pelted stones on police.

