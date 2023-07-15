Work on to mitigate after-effects of swollen Yamuna

Days after the water levels in Yamuna rose in the villages and low-lying areas of Yamunanagar, several residents of Tapu Kamalpur village have shifted to safer places in view of soil erosion of river bed. Makeshift embankments, made of sandbags and iron, built on the river bank in Tapu Kamalpur village of Yamunanagar. (HT Photo)

The administration has deputed three duty magistrates in different time slots round-the-clock in the village to monitor the dynamic situation.

With a population of over 3,500, one of the three duty magistrates deputed at the village, said that nearly 50 families have shifted with their essential belongings to other places for their relatives as the erosion nears the residential area.

“Though, the situation has improved over the days as the irrigation department took essential measures to stop the river impact, but the families shifted,” he said.

On Saturday, the irrigation department prepared huge iron nets including sacks filled with soil and put them ahead of the river bed to avoid erosion.

In Ambala, nearly a week into floods, water supply still remains affected in most of the areas, while power supply was restored in some pockets.

On Saturday, a 220 KV sub grid station at Dhuklot was started and power was restored in several of the city areas.

To monitor the breakout of flood-related diseases, the health department has advised usage of Halogen tablets in drinking water and bleaching powder for cleaning purposes.

Civil Surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh said a total of 61 villages are adversely affected due to the floods and 176 teams are working on war-footing, distributing nearly 10 lakh of the Halogen tablets.

A tablet should be used in 20 litres of water, which can be consumed an hour later. For cleaning purposes, 250 grams of bleaching powder should be poured in an equal amount of clean water.

Deputy commissioner Shaleen said, “A total of 15 doctors have been sent on deputation to be posted at CHC Chourmastpur that covers the worst affected Naggal belt of Ambala City. Four deputy civil surgeon-level officers have also been attached with the CHC. We are also prioritising burial of dead animals as per protocols to avoid any kind of health issue.”