Villagers vandalise power sub-station over outages in Barnala, 62 booked

Angry over frequent power cuts, residents of three villages allegedly vandalised the 66KV power sub-station at Barnala district’s Cheema village on Wednesday night.

The main gate of the building and cabin glasses were damaged allegedly by the angry residents. The power department employees have lodged a police complaint seeking action against the vandals.

Inderjit Singh, a power department employee, said some people from Naiwala, Jodhpur and Patti Sekhwan villages reached the sub-station and protested against outages. “They also used abusive language against the employees on duty and misbehaved with them. The main gate of the sub-station and other things were damaged by them,” he added.

A case against 62 people under sections 452 (house trespass after preparation for assault), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Barnala police station.