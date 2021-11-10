Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Vinay Pratap Singh is new Chandigarh DC
chandigarh news

Vinay Pratap Singh is new Chandigarh DC

The Chandigarh administration had recommended the name of Singh for the post. Earlier, the Haryana government had sent a panel of three IAS officers to the administration - Vinay Pratap Singh, Prabhjot Singh and Mukul Kumar
Vinay Pratap Singh, a Haryana-cadre IAS officer and a 2011-batch officer, who has been named the new deputy commissioner (DC) of Chandigarh (HT File)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 02:19 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Vinay Pratap Singh, a Haryana-cadre IAS officer, has been named the new deputy commissioner (DC) of Chandigarh. A 2011-batch officer, he is currently holding the charge of Panchkula DC.

On Tuesday, the appointments committee of the cabinet approved the proposal of Ministry of Home Affairs for inter-cadre deputation of Vinay Pratap Singh from Haryana cadre to AGMUT cadre (Chandigarh segment) for a period of three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier. Chandigarh administration had recommended the name of Singh for the post. Earlier, the Haryana government had sent a panel of three IAS officers to the administration - Vinay Pratap Singh, Prabhjot Singh and Mukul Kumar.

Notably, the administration had also sent a request to the MHA for three-month extension of incumbent deputy commissioner Mandip Singh Brar tenure. Though, the MHA didn’t extend his tenure, it had permitted the administration to not relieve him till further orders. The three-year term of Brar was to end on October 31.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP