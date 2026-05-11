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Vinesh indicates she will fight back after WFI’s show-cause notice

WFI in the notice has accused her of indiscipline and anti-doping rule violations, while also declaring her ineligible to compete in domestic events, including the National Open Ranking tournament, till June 26

Published on: May 11, 2026 06:16 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
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A day after Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) issued a detailed show-cause notice to Vinesh Phogat, the wrestler has signalled a fightback.

Vinesh Phogat (File)

WFI in the notice has accused her of indiscipline and anti-doping rule violations, while also declaring her ineligible to compete in domestic events, including the National Open Ranking tournament, till June 26. The WFI said that she had failed to complete the mandatory six-month notice period required for athletes returning from retirement under United World Wrestling anti-doping regulations.

“Life is stuck in the middle of a storm. The world keeps searching for flaws in my character.. Life, I have always kept your head held high, No sword has the power to make it bow,” wrote Phogat, who is also Julana MLA, on X.

The 30-year-old wrestler, who has earlier announced retirement, recently declared her return with the aim of preparing for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. She had stepped back following her disqualification in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. However, her comeback remained marred by controversies following her differences with the wrestling federation leadership.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Vinesh indicates she will fight back after WFI’s show-cause notice
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Vinesh indicates she will fight back after WFI’s show-cause notice
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