Violating guidelines, firecrackers sold in congested areas of Amritsar

The sale of firecrackers, including brisk buying and selling of these goods in crowded areas, has been going on unchecked in the holy city, despite the commissionerate police’s strict order banning their sale without license.

Shops and stalls selling huge amount of crackers without following the guidelines can be seen most the localities and markets. Some congested markets which are not accessible to fire tenders, in case of any fire emergency, are also dotted with crackers’ big and small shops.

The city police have already designated some particular locations, including in the New Amritsar area, for the sale of crackers, while having issued specific guidelines. However, the crackers can be seen sold even in streets and busy markets located near some of the religious places. On Friday, deputy commissioner of police (DCP-investigation) Parminder Singh Bhandal had issued a ban order regarding the sale of crackers, under Sections 144 of the CrPC.

“Some people sell crackers on the occasion of Diwali in crowded and residential areas without permission. Due to this, sometimes, the incident of fire breaks out which is fatal. Thus, a ban has been imposed for selling crackers without procuring license till January 20, 2023,” the order reads. “The firecrackers can be seen sold unabated in almost every market of Amritsar. This is happening even in presence of police teams in some areas. The ban order issued by the police is mere eyewash. Strict action should be taken against those who are selling crackers in busy markets without giving two hoots to the public security,” said Narinder Singh of Amritsar.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP-Law and Order), Parminder Singh Bhandal said their teams have been regularly checking the illegal sale of crackers. “We have seized some crackers which were being sold without license. Noone will be allowed to sell crackers without permission,” he added.