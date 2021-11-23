VIP movement causes traffic snarls in Ludhiana

With political heavyweights such as Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu, and AAP state president Harpal Cheema visiting the city on Monday to woo voters ahead of the upcoming Punjab assembly elections, numerous traffic snarls were witnessed across the city.

Due to heavy VIP movement in the city, long traffic jams were reported at Gill Road, Sarabha Nagar, Model Town, Bhai Wala Chowk and Ferozpur Road. A few irate commuters were also seen arguing with traffic cops who were trying to regulate traffic through blockades and diversions.

“It took me over an hour to reach the Mall Road from Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar on my bike, which is ordinarily a 15-minute drive. It was frustrating to drive amid all the traffic chaos,” said Amar Sharma.

Blaming mismanagement by the administration and the police for the winding jams, a commuter, Sarita Chawla, said, “The city is already dug up at several places, and to top it all Congress leaders, including the chief minister, and Kejriwal, were holding rallies in Ludhiana on the same day. I had to visit Haibowal Khurd for some urgent work, but decided to return home due the heavy traffic on the roads.”

People had to wait a long time near the Grain Market and Gill Road as people had to wait a long time to clear the passage for the VIPs in the Congress rally.

Not just the general public, but local Congress leaders to had to suffer due to the traffic chaos and many were late reaching the venue of the rally.

Heated arguments also broke out between the cops and the Congress councillors as they were denied entry from the side of the pandal.