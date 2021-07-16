Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Virbhadra Singh’s ashes to be immersed in rivers across Himachal

Members of the Congress party, who remembered Virbhadra Singh as the architect of modern Himachal, have demanded that space be allocated on the historic Ridge maidan to install the statue of the former six-time chief minister
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 01:13 AM IST
Virbhadra Singh, the 87-year-old scion of the Rampur-Bushahr royal family had been cremated at his native town on July 10. (HT File)

The ashes of veteran Congress leader and six-time Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh, who had breathed his last on July 8, were brought to the Congress’ Shimla headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan, on Thursday and later dispatched across 72 blocks to be immersed in rivers and holy places across the state.

The 87-year-old scion of the Rampur-Bushahr royal family had been cremated at his native town on July 10. Congress’ state chief Kuldeep Rathore said a prayer meeting would be held in memory of the stalwart leader on July 16 and the ashes will be immersed in rivers across the state the next day.

The party members, who remembered Singh as the architect of modern Himachal, have demanded that space be allocated on the historic Ridge maidan to install the statue of the former CM.

“I have written to the chief minister seeking permission to install the statue. We have only sought space and permission to install the statue. The party will bear all the cost. It is important that his contributions be remembered. Besides, the locals have also demanded that his statue be erected. All party members will pitch in up to 1,000 for the project,” said Rathore.

The tribal Buddhist community of Lahaul-Spiti district organised a special prayer for the departed soul at Rajiv Bhawan.

