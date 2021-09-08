Virtual symposium on Sikh architecture begins

Dr SS Bhatti, a former principal of the Chandigarh College of Architecture, delivered the keynote address at the inaugural session of an international symposium on Sikh Architecture, which took off in a virtual format on Tuesday.

Bhatti said most historians have ignored Sikh architecture, while some have accepted it as a syncretism of Islamic and Rajputana styles, which he called a historic fallacy. Others who spoke included Pakistan-based Nadhra Shahbaz Khan.

The virtual symposium is being organised by Saakaar Foundation to commemorate Parkash Utsav of Guru Granth Sahib. Foundation chairman Surinder Bahga said about 1,000 architects and other professionals from across the world are likely to attend the symposium, which will next take place on September 14 and 21.

CU felicitates faculty members

Chandigarh University (CU) on Tuesday honoured its 65 faculty members with ‘Best Teachers Award 2021’ during a felicitation ceremony held on its campus. The ceremony was held to mark the 133rd birth anniversary of former president Dr S Radhakrishnan. The university chancellor honoured the talents in various categories of best teaching-learning faculty, best researchers, best e-guru, best digital innovator and best trainer for career development of students.

MCM holds competition on Dr S Radhakrishnan

The philosophy department of MCM DAV College for Women in Sector 36 here organised a PowerPoint presentation competition on the ‘Works and Life of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’. The competition was held to mark the birthday of the country’s former president, scholar and philosopher Dr S Radhakrishnan, which is observed as Teachers’ Day. The competition witnessed enthusiastic response from the students.

Eye donation awareness campaign held

The department of computer science and applications and NSS unit of Guru Gobind Singh College for Women in Sector 26 here organised an online eye donation awareness campaign in collaboration with GMCH-32 and Netra Foundation on September 4. The event commenced with a short video presentation by Sharanya Jain, founder and president of Netra Foundation. Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, ministry of health and family welfare, encouraged the students to help in eradicating corneal blindness from India.

PRCI’s Chandigarh chapter bags four awards

The Chandigarh chapter of Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) has won four awards in the national talent hunt competition organised from May to August. The winners were declared on Tuesday. Former IAS officer Vivek Atray has been awarded the jury special award. In the moderator category, Vipin Pubby bagged the third prize while Purvi Bhushan got the second prize in the young communicator category. Chandigarh Chapter of PRCI has also been awarded in the best feedback from audience category.