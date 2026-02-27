Visa Fraud se Bache: UK takes campaign to Haryana

After Punjab and Tamil Nadu, the United Kingdom on Thursday launched the “Visa Fraud Se Bache” campaign in Haryana to protect Indian youths from physical, financial and emotional risks of visa fraud and irregular migration. The campaign was launched during an event at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology in Sonepat’s Murthal. (HT)

The campaign was launched during an event at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology (DCRUST) in Sonepat’s Murthal in the presence of Haryana sports minister Gaurav Gautam and UK home office acting permanent secretary Simon Ridley.

The campaign will focus especially on northern Haryana districts like Ambala, Kaithal, Karnal and Kurukshetra, in support and coordination with the state government. A dedicated WhatsApp chatbot (+91 70652-51380) was unveiled on the occasion to help prospective travellers verify visa information and report scams.

The emphasis on Haryana assumes significance in light of recent deportation data. Of the 1,703 Indians deported by the United States in 2025, as many as 604 were from Haryana — the second-highest after 620 from Punjab — with several allegedly lured by agents promising “safe settlement” abroad

Lindy Cameron, British high commissioner to India, said the expansion of the “Visa Fraud Se Bache” campaign to Haryana underscored the United Kingdom’s commitment to ensuring that prospective travellers had access to accurate and authoritative information.

“We want every applicant to know that trustworthy guidance is available, that the United Kingdom values their aspirations and that no one should fall victim to those who exploit them. I encourage all those considering travel to the UK to rely solely on verified channels, including our WhatsApp chatbot, to ensure their safety and well-being,” Cameron added.

As part of the initiative, people will be advised to look out for common bogus claims such as the promise of a guaranteed visa and UK employment, being told there is no requirement for English-language tests like the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) and being asked to pay exorbitant fees.

Alba Smeriglio, British deputy high commissioner Chandigarh, said preventing exploitation and irregular migration remained a shared priority for the UK and India.

“With tools like our Hindi-enabled WhatsApp chatbot, the UK’s Visa Fraud Se Bache campaign will help people in Haryana recognise and avoid visa scams. We thank the Haryana government and chief minister Nayab Singh Saini for their strong support and partnership,” she added.

She further said visa fraud led to unacceptable and unnecessary levels of debt and put people at risk of physical harm and exploitation. “A person found committing visa fraud can receive a 10-year ban on travel to the United Kingdom. Under the mobility and migration partnership agreement, the United Kingdom and India have a shared commitment to tackling irregular migration. The campaign represents a further element of joint efforts to step up the fight against irregular migration and visa fraud,” Alba added.

Haryana minister Gaurav Gautam said this campaign will be helpful for people who want to study abroad. He appealed to the youth to fulfil their dreams by going legally.