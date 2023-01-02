Visibility drops to 300m as fog blankets Chandigarh

Visibility levels dipped to 300 metres on Sunday as foggy conditions started again in the city. On New Year’s eve, visibility remained favourable at 1,000 metres.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dense fog is expected in the coming days.

The maximum temperature slipped from 17.8°C on Saturday to 16.8°C on Sunday. Minimum temperature went up from 7.1°C on Saturday to 7.4°C on Sunday.

The sliding mercury levels also brought down the air quality index (AQI), which was recorded in the ‘very poor bracket’ (between 301-400) on Sunday night.

At 253, the AQI remained in the poor bracket (between 201-300) at the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAMS) at Sector 25, around 9 pm. At the same time, AQI was 376 (very poor category) at CAAMS sector 53.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 17°C and 18°C while the minimum temperature will remain around 8°C.