Visually impaired lead the sighted at ‘Blind Walk’ in Chandigarh

To encourage eye donation, Chandigarh-based Dialogue Highway Trust organised the sixth Blind Walk at the Sector-17 Plaza on Friday.

As part of the walk, organised to observe World Sight Day, around 500 sighted people were led by visually impaired students from Institute for Blind, Sector 26, on a short blindfolded walk.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gurpreet Kaur, wife of Punjab assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan was the chief guest on the occasion.

Actors Harbhajan Mann and Sonia Mann, and comedian Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi also participated in the event.